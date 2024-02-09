First Period Deficit Too Much To Overcome Against Americans
February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-3 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
Grant Hebert beat Gage Alexander on the first shot of the game 22 seconds into the contest to put the Americans up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1 at the 11:32 mark, potting a short-handed two-on-one feed from Eddie Matsushima. Hebert restored the Americans' lead 17 seconds later with his second of the period. Colby McAuley scored his second of the weekend at the 13:30 mark before Bennett MacArthur followed up 13 seconds later, giving the Americans a 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Eric Brodzinski made it a 5-1 game 5:11 into the second period. Bair Gendunov added his second of the weekend in the final minute of the second period, tipping a shot from Jarod Hilderman past Marco Costantini to make it 5-2 going into the final period.
Johnny Walker put home a power-play goal on a tap-in deflection with 7:19 remaining, setting the Americans up 6-2. Tyler Poulsen tied his career high with his 15th goal of the season - a power-play tally - with 14 seconds left.
The Oilers aim to go .500 on the weekend tomorrow, Feb. 10 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024
- Heartlanders Outlast Cyclones, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- First Period Deficit Too Much To Overcome Against Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Mariners' Comeback Takes Down Railers in Overtime - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Triumph Over Trois-Rivières In Night One Of Suffolk 'city Series' - Norfolk Admirals
- Everblades Down Thunder, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Claim Super Victory in Superman Specialty Jerseys - Indy Fuel
- Lions Fall 6-3 to Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Addamo's OT Magic Brings Win Streak to 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Start Hot, Walleye March Back - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Down Thunder, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Bobb And Weave To Comeback Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Rally to Stun Railers in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones' Rally Comes up Short - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Round Two against the Growlers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Growlers Dump Swamp Rabbits 6-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 9 - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Sign Forward Nick Fea to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: February 9 - Kansas City Mavericks at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kuzmin Reassigned from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Walker Loaned to Solar Bears; Malmström Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Friday Night Ice in Allen, as the Americans Host Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Royals Take on Nailers for Back-To-Back Face-Offs in Wheeling - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.