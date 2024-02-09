First Period Deficit Too Much To Overcome Against Americans

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-3 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.

Grant Hebert beat Gage Alexander on the first shot of the game 22 seconds into the contest to put the Americans up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1 at the 11:32 mark, potting a short-handed two-on-one feed from Eddie Matsushima. Hebert restored the Americans' lead 17 seconds later with his second of the period. Colby McAuley scored his second of the weekend at the 13:30 mark before Bennett MacArthur followed up 13 seconds later, giving the Americans a 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Eric Brodzinski made it a 5-1 game 5:11 into the second period. Bair Gendunov added his second of the weekend in the final minute of the second period, tipping a shot from Jarod Hilderman past Marco Costantini to make it 5-2 going into the final period.

Johnny Walker put home a power-play goal on a tap-in deflection with 7:19 remaining, setting the Americans up 6-2. Tyler Poulsen tied his career high with his 15th goal of the season - a power-play tally - with 14 seconds left.

The Oilers aim to go .500 on the weekend tomorrow, Feb. 10 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.