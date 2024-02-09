Friday Night Ice in Allen, as the Americans Host Tulsa

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 4-2-1. The Americans are 2-1 in Allen against Tulsa this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 2/10/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Late rally leads to two points: Trailing 3-2 late in the third period, the Americans pulled goalie Marco Costantini. Colby McAuley tied the game with 19.9 seconds left on the clock sending the game to overtime. Neither team scored in the seven-minute session, so a shootout was needed. Colin Jacobs was the fifth Allen shooter and beat Tulsa goalie Gage Alexander for the game winner. The Americans outshot Tulsa 41-34 for the game. The 41 shots were one shy of the Americans season high. Marco Costantini won his second game with the Americans and his first in front of the home crowd.

Murray on the power play: Blake Murray scored the only power play goal on Wednesday night, as the Americans went 1-for-3 with the man advantage. The power play moved up to eighth overall at 22.3 %. Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

Losing Streak Halted: The Americans ended their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 4-3 shootout win. The Americans lost five of six games on their six-game road trip. Their only win came in Kansas City on January 26th 4-2.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 4-2-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Americans are 2-1 against the Oilers at CUTX Event Center.

Costantini picks up first home win: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini started his sixth straight game on Wednesday night. He stopped 31 of 34 Oilers shots including three of four in the shootout.

Crone early exit: Last season's MVP Hank Crone left Wednesday's game in the third period with a lower body injury. He is out this weekend.

Fournier lands on the IR: Americans forward Jordan-Ty Fournier was injured last weekend in Boise. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list earlier this week with an upper body injury.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 8-11-0-0

Away: 11-12-2-1

Overall: 19-23-2-1

Last 10: 2-6-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (21) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+12) Blake Murray

PIM's: (104) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 14-9-3-0

Away: 7-9-1-1

Overall: 21-18-4-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (25) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (36) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+15) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (46) Mike McKee

