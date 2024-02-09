Admirals Triumph Over Trois-Rivières In Night One Of Suffolk 'city Series'

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals recently returned to Norfolk Scope after a few weekends on the road, following a successful outing in Toledo. The team's homecoming was met with enthusiasm from a lively crowd who witnessed the Admirals' triumph over the Trois-Rivières Lions. The Admirals donned their Suffolk jerseys, marking the first night of the 'City Series' weekend.

Yaniv Perets made a noteworthy appearance in the team's victory. Perets rebounded from a previous performance to make 15 saves out of 18 shots.

During the first 20 minutes of play, the Admirals were able to establish an early momentum. Keaton Jameson's rebound shot, the fourth one this season, elicited a raucous reaction from the crowd as it found the back of the net, putting Norfolk ahead. Just 15 seconds later, Gehrett Sargis seized possession of the puck following a Trois-Rivières turnover and delivered a shot from the slot, widening the lead to 2-0.

However, the Lions managed to claw their way back into the game, scoring their first goal of the night at the halfway mark of the period. John Parker-Jones was able to capitalize on a rebound opportunity, made possible by Perets' initial diving effort. The score remained 2-1 until the latter part of the period when the Lions evened the score. Anthony Beauregard scored his 12th goal of the season with a shot from the slot.

With the final minute of play approaching, Norfolk regained the lead once more. Danny Katic's rebound out front resulted in his 12th goal of the season, making it 3-2. This score would hold until the end of the period.

At the start of the second period, the Admirals continued their aggressive play. They displayed a superior forecheck in the initial few minutes and eventually managed to increase their lead. Simon Kubicek seized control of the puck after receiving a pass from Dmitry Kuzmin and launched a commanding slap shot, which successfully found the back of the net past Zachary Emond, bringing the score to 4-2.

Shortly thereafter, Katic scored his second goal of the night and his 13th of the season, which now leads the team. He demonstrated his impressive hand-eye coordination by accurately aiming the puck into the net. Subsequently, the Lions responded with a goalie change, bringing in Joe Vrbetic to replace Emond.

Following the change, Trois-Rivières managed to score a power-play goal. Cedric Montminy scored his 14th goal of the season, which reduced the Admirals' deficit. The tension between the two teams escalated towards the end of the period, but Norfolk preserved their two-goal lead after 40 minutes of play.

During the third period of the game, the tempo of play decreased as compared to the first two periods which were characterized by a considerable number of goals. However, this trend was not the case during the final 20 minutes of the game. The Lions team put up a better forecheck for the majority of the period, but Norfolk's defensive tactics, combined with some exceptional saves from Perets, thwarted any pressure that Trois-Rivières presented.

With less than a minute left on the clock, the Admirals team secured their win with a cross-ice empty-net goal from Brady Fleurent, who scored his sixth goal of the season. The final moments of the game were marked by an energetic celebration from the fans present inside the Scope, who roared in excitement as they witnessed their team's bounce-back victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

. NOR - D. Katic (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - S. Kubicek (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. NOR - A. Miller (2 assists, +2)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals return to the Scope tomorrow night for night two of Suffolk 'City Series' weekend. The puck is set to drop at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 10th

SUFFOLK CITY SERIES NIGHT

Puck Drops: 6:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

TR Trois-Rivières Lions

at

NOR Norfolk Admirals

Norfolk Scope

