Mariners Rally to Stun Railers in Overtime

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Down 4-1 with just over 13 minutes left in regulation, the Maine Mariners made an improbable comeback and defeated the Worcester Railers 5-4 in overtime on Friday night at DCU Center. Wyllum Deveaux scored the final two goals of the third period to force OT and Ryan Mast netted the game-winner.

The comeback began at 7:06 of the third period and the Railers leading 4-1 after an early goal by Riley Piercey gave Worcester a seemingly comfortable lead. Maine's William Provost ripped a shot into a vacated net from the right circle after Railers goaltender John Muse collided with Tyler Drevitch just outside his goal crease. Still down two, Ethan Ritchie sent Wyllum Deveaux in on a breakaway at 15:39, and Deveaux beat Muse with a wrister to bring Maine within a goal. Deveaux's heroics weren't finished as he then netted the equalizer with 1:19 left and the Mariners net empty. Cam Askew found him in slot and he slid home the game-tying goal to force overtime.

The sudden death session was hectic, with both teams generating good chances. At 3:08, Mariners defenseman Ryan Mast broke in alone and after Muse stopped his initial bid, cleaned up the rebound for the 5-4 Mariners victory. It was Mast's fourth goal of the season, giving him goals in back-to-back games.

The Railers built a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes with a pair of goals in the first from Jake Pivonka and Ashton Calder, and a second period tally from Anthony Callin. Alex Kile scored a shorthanded goal in the first to briefly tie the game at one.

In goal, Kyle Keyser made 34 saves to earn his 3rd win of the season, making several crucial saves early in the 2nd period. Muse stopped 19 of 24 in defeat. The Mariners claimed a 3-2 lead in the VIP Rivalry Cup with five games remaining.

The Mariners (19-19-5-0) and Railers face off again at DCU Center on Saturday night, another 7:05 PM puck drop. The Mariners return to home ice for another $3 Deweys "Threekend" February 16-18 against the Norfolk Admirals. Theme nights include Ninja Turtles Night, Wild Blueberries Night (specialty jerseys), and Pride Night (plus a postgame open skate). Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.