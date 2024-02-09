Everblades Down Thunder, 4-1

ESTERO - Bray Crowder scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Everblades on Friday night from Hertz Arena.

The Everblades scored just 15 seconds into the game to take the early 1-0 lead. Zach Uens picked up a loose puck in the hash marks and fired a wrist shot off the post and into the net for the one-goal advantage. The goal was Uens' first of the year with assists from Logan Lambdin and Sean Josling.

Florida took a 2-0 lead at 9:05 of the first as Nathan Staios sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Tyler Brennan from the left circle. The goal was Staios' ninth of the season from Luke Santerno and Cam Darcy. Between goals, Tyler Brennan was injured and exited the game after the second goal and was replaced by Jeremy Brodeur.

Oliver Chau scored a shorthanded goal at 6:37 of the second period to give the Everblades a 3-0 lead. Chau forced a turnover and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway for his 13th of the year, unassisted.

Adirondack responded to pull back within two goals at 13:37 of the second period as Bray Crowder sent a wrist shot from the right point into the net, beating goaltender Cam Johnson. The goal was Crowder's first of the year with the lone assist from Cam Cook and the Thunder trailed 3-1 to start the third period.

Mark Senden added to the lead on the power play at 11:27 of the third period to secure the 4-1 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped six of eight shots before being injured and Jeremy Brodeur stopped 22 of 24.

