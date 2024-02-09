Addamo's OT Magic Brings Win Streak to 11

February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers celebrate win

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers celebrate win(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- Friday night was another dramatic, yet thrilling game at WesBanco Arena, and for the 11th time in a row, the Wheeling Nailers made their way into the win column. A defensive battle resulted in a 1-1 tie in regulation, before Justin Addamo potted his second overtime winner of the season to give the Nailers the 2-1 triumph. The 11-game winning streak matches the 1997-98 team for the second longest in club history, and is one behind the 2003-04 team, who set the all-time record with 12.

The two sides played to a scoreless draw in the first period with 12 total shots on goal. Wheeling got on the board first at the 7:32 mark of the middle frame. David Jankowski sent the puck toward the goal and ended up creating a rebound, which was stashed in by Peter Laviolette from the right side of the crease. Laviolette had a busy stanza for the Nailers, as he also threw down the gloves with Steven Leonard, after Laviolette laid out Nick Fea with a huge hit. The Royals pulled even with 2:44 to go, when Tyson Fawcett was awarded a penalty shot for being pulled down on a scoring chance. Fawcett converted on the penalty shot, as he curved from left to right and lifted a forehand shot into the upper portion of the cage.

The only period that Wheeling was outshot was the third, but strong defense and goaltending limited the quality of the chances to force overtime with a 1-1 deadlock.

The Nailers faced their largest challenge at the end of regulation and at the start of OT, as Reading received a power play, and 1:21 of it was played as a 4-on-3. However, Wheeling got the job done, which set the stage for another dramatic victory. At the 3:21 mark, Justin Addamo forced his way into the right side of the slot, and lifted a backhander into the top-right corner of the net to deliver the 2-1 win.

Taylor Gauthier earned his eighth straight win in goal for the Nailers, as he blocked away 23 of the 24 shots he faced, including all 13 in the third period and overtime. Nolan Maier received the overtime loss for the Royals, as he made 33 saves on 35 shots.

The Nailers and Royals will do battle again on Pittsburgh Penguins Night Saturday at 7:10. Fans will have the opportunity to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Trevor Daley, there will be a commemorative puck giveaway, a full team post game autograph session, specialty jerseys, plus mascots Iceburgh and Tux will be visiting. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.