Growlers Dump Swamp Rabbits 6-2
February 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dumped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-2 on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Brock Caufield opened the scoring for the Growlers mid-way through the opening frame to give Newfoundland the 1-0 lead.
Shortly after, Chase Carter gave Newfoundland a two-goal lead with his first ECHL goal. Mere seconds later, J.D. Greenway got Greenville on the board making it a one goal game.
In the dying seconds of the first, Growlers Captain, Todd Skirving scored giving Newfoundland a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.
Swamp Rabbits forward, Jordan Timmons, scored nine minutes into the second to bring the Growlers lead back down to one after the middle frame.
Zach O'Brien, Tyler Weiss, and Neil Shea all scored in the final frame to secure the 6-2 victory for Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Newfoundland went 2/3 on the powerplay for the night.
Vyacheslav Peksa had 34 saves in the win.
These two play again on Saturday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - V. Peksa
2. NFL - B. Caufield
3. NFL - J. Berezowski
Saturday, February 10th
Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ Newfoundland Growlers
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
GVL Greenville Swamp Rabbits
at
NFL Newfoundland Growlers
Mary Brown's Centre
