Growlers Dump Swamp Rabbits 6-2

The Newfoundland Growlers dumped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-2 on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Brock Caufield opened the scoring for the Growlers mid-way through the opening frame to give Newfoundland the 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Chase Carter gave Newfoundland a two-goal lead with his first ECHL goal. Mere seconds later, J.D. Greenway got Greenville on the board making it a one goal game.

In the dying seconds of the first, Growlers Captain, Todd Skirving scored giving Newfoundland a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.

Swamp Rabbits forward, Jordan Timmons, scored nine minutes into the second to bring the Growlers lead back down to one after the middle frame.

Zach O'Brien, Tyler Weiss, and Neil Shea all scored in the final frame to secure the 6-2 victory for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland went 2/3 on the powerplay for the night.

Vyacheslav Peksa had 34 saves in the win.

These two play again on Saturday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - V. Peksa

2. NFL - B. Caufield

3. NFL - J. Berezowski

Saturday, February 10th

Greenville Swamp Rabbits @ Newfoundland Growlers

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST

Mary Brown's Centre

GVL Greenville Swamp Rabbits

at

NFL Newfoundland Growlers

Mary Brown's Centre

