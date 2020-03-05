Rosters Set for Royals - Flyers Alumni Game Saturday, March 28

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday the rosters for the first-ever Royals-Flyers Alumni Game Sat., Mar. 28 at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Tickets are available here and at http://bit.ly/FlyersAlumni. Special discounted rates are available for groups 10+ by calling 610-898-7825.

Royals Alumni

Coach:

Larry Courville

Support Staff

Pat Noecker

Goaltender

Shane Davis

Defensemen

Ian O'Connor, Mike Marcou, Shawn Germain, Ray DiLauro, Ethan Cox, Rob LaLonde

Forwards

Yannick Tifu, Ryan Cruthers, David Marshall, Nakita Kashirsky, Chris Bala, Matt Erredge, Julien Cayer, Chris Blight, Matt Herneisen, Malcolm MacMillan, Sandy Cohen, Jon Swavely, Chase Watson

Flyers Alumni:

Coaches

Bob Kelly, Paul Holmgren, Dave Schultz, Larry Goodenough

Goaltender

Rob Zepp

Defensemen

Brad Marsh, Nick Schultz, Joe Watson, Jim Watson

Forwards

Adam Hall, Mitch Lamoureux, Mark Freer, Scott Hartnell, Riley Cote, Todd Fedoruk, Danny Briere, John Druce

Trainers

Dave Settlemyre, Jim Evers, Dave Culp

Reading's next game is at Maine Fri., Mar. 6 at 7:15 p.m. The next night, the Royals visit Worcester at 7:05 p.m. before working down the east coast for Reading's next home contest Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Mental Health Awareness Night)

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000 | Special Theme Jersey | Green Ice for the First Time in Royals History | Mental Health Awareness Night | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Green Beer and $1 Domestic Beers | Deibler Dental Royals and Flyers Alumni Coaster Set Giveaway

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Autism Awareness, Scout and Teacher Appreciation)

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena | Green Ice

3 Lucky Fans will each get to pick a player they think will score a Hat Trick in a contest to win a Jeep Compass Limited | Autism Awareness jerseys | Scout & Teacher Night | BSOHA Royals Puck Giveaway | $1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots | Diaper Drive to benefit Mary's Shelter in Reading

