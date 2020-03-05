Solar Bears Acquire Alex Sakellaropolous

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following transactions:

Orlando has acquired defenseman Mark Auk from the Toledo Walleye to complete the future considerations portion of the Jan. 29 trade that sent forward Jimmy Lodge to Toledo.

Orlando has subsequently dealt Auk to the Rapid City Rush for goaltender Alex Sakellaropolous.

The Solar Bears have also released rookie forward Guillaume Gauthier.

Sakellaropolous, 25, joins Orlando after splitting the season thus far with the Norfolk Admirals and Rapid City Rush, appearing in 19 games and sporting a record of 6-12-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound netminder has appeared in 56 career ECHL games with the Rush, Admirals, Adirondack Thunder, Quad City Mallards, Worcester Railers and Jacksonville Icemen, and owns a record of 25-19-5 with three shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has also appeared in two contests with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League and three games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, the Tinley Park, Illinois native played four seasons with Union College, where he was part of the Dutchmen's 2013-14 Frozen Four championship squad. He earned a career record of 40-22-13 in 82 appearances with three shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Gauthier, 24, skated in one game with the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando visits the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 6 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

