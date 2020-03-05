Ice the Field - Winterfest Jerseys Unveiled

Toledo, OH - Check these out! The Walleye just released the jerseys the team will wear for the two outdoor hockey games during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica.

Toledo Walleye Creative Director Dan Royer "winterized" the logos that are featured on the sweaters to tie in the excitement of this one-of-a-kind event. "I wanted to create a look that had both modern and throwback elements."

For the first game, on December 26, the Walleye take the ice in this navy jersey that showcases Spike wearing a knit hat, gloves, and snowflakes. This is a modern twist to the Walleye crest jersey. Toledo the only ECHL team to host an outdoor game, and now the first team in the ECHL to bring the ice onto their jersey. Royer added a reflective ice film that has been screened onto the front crest and shoulder logos. The reflective look adds more depth and dimension to the logos.

The team will wear the gold jersey when they play the Walleye's first home New Year's Eve game on December 31. The Gold jersey features a frozen version of the Walleye Hooks logo. Ice surrounds parts of the hooks forming extra sharpness for a modern edgy look. Both Winterfest jersey will have contrast stitching on the numbers and sleeve stripes.

Royer said, "The clean design, and ice film give them a modern feel. While the stitching effects on the numbers and sleeves gives a nod to a more classic feel."

Winterfest jersey ticket packages are on sale now for $175. Package includes one Winterfest jersey and a a game ticket to either game. To order your jersey package, individual ticket packages or to book a group outing, go to www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest or call 419-725-9255.

