Pittsburgh Reassigns Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned forward Jan Drozg to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Drozg, 20, recorded points in three of the four games he played in during his recent stint with the Nailers, raising his season totals in the ECHL to 13 goals, ten assists, and 23 points in 24 games. The 13 goals and 23 points are both second on the team among rookies, as he trails only Brandon Hawkins in those categories. The 2017 Pittsburgh draft pick has appeared in 28 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, totaling four goals, two assists, and six points.

The Nailers will continue their four-game road trip on Thursday, with a key match against the Indy Fuel at 7:05. Wheeling's next home game is Education Day on March 10th at 10:45 a.m. That week will feature a total of four home contests, highlighted by St. Hat Tricks Day on Saturday, March 14th at 7:05. St. Hat Tricks Day will feature specialty jerseys, as well as a hat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, and Irish Drink Specials. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

