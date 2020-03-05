K-Wings Plagued by Penalties After Strong First Period

CINCINNATI, OH - Thanks to three goals on five third period power plays, the Cincinnati Cyclones (36-16-7-1) pulled away from the Kalamazoo Wings (22-27-7-1), 5-2 Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones scored 13 seconds into the game to jump in front when Phillipe Hudon tipped a point shot from the slot, redirecting the puck past Jake Hildebrand. Kalamazoo received two power play opportunities in the period, but could not convert on either. Late in the frame, Cory Dunn's shot clanked off the crossbar and Austin Farley swept the rebound into the open cage to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Penalized three times in the middle period, the K-Wings were outshot 14-8, but Hildebrand helped Kalamazoo kill off all three penalties. Following an unsuccessful power play later in the frame, the K-Wings fell behind for the second time as Nate Mitton deflected in a slap-pass to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

Cincinnati received five consecutive power play chances in the final stanza and captain Justin Vaive scored on both of the first two opportunities to open the Cyclones' lead to 4-1. Tobie Bisson made it 5-1 on the final power play to give Cincinnati a 3-for-8 night with the man-advantage. Kalamazoo scored late when Ian Edmondson's point shot found its way through traffic and past Michael Houser in the final minutes. Upon review for goaltender interference, the goal was upheld, but the K-Wings came up short.

The K-Wings return home to host the Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center. It's "The Office Night" featuring a celebrity appearance from Leslie David Baker, who plays "Stanley" on the hit show. Fans can also enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

