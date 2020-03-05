ECHL Transactions - March 5

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 5, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Guillaume Gauthier, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Delete Lindsay Sparks, F loaned to Cleveland

Florida:

Add Jake Clifford, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Max Gottlieb, D recalled by Ontario

Greenville:

Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Stockton

Idaho:

Delete Ryan Johnston, D recalled by San Diego

Indy:

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Delete Christian Horn, F traded to Utah

Jacksonville:

Delete Emerson Clark, F traded to Toledo

Kansas City:

Add Zach Osburn, D assigned by Stockton

Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Dave Dziurzynski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Add Roshen Jaswal, D signed contract, released from ATO [3/4]

Maine:

Add Nathaniel Kallen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Alec Baer, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Nick Ford, F suspended by team

Delete Austin McEneny, D traded to Maine

Orlando:

Add J.M. Piotrowski, F activated from reserve [3/4]

Add Mikhail Shalagin, F activated from reserve [3/4]

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D placed on reserve [3/4]

Rapid City:

Delete Chris Leibinger, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Toledo:

Add Zach Yoder, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Alex Kromm, F traded to Jacksonville

Utah:

Add Austin Beaulieu, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Rapid City

Delete Cody Payne, F traded to Indy

