ECHL Transactions - March 5
March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 5, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Guillaume Gauthier, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Delete Lindsay Sparks, F loaned to Cleveland
Florida:
Add Jake Clifford, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Max Gottlieb, D recalled by Ontario
Greenville:
Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Stockton
Idaho:
Delete Ryan Johnston, D recalled by San Diego
Indy:
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Delete Christian Horn, F traded to Utah
Jacksonville:
Delete Emerson Clark, F traded to Toledo
Kansas City:
Add Zach Osburn, D assigned by Stockton
Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Dave Dziurzynski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Add Roshen Jaswal, D signed contract, released from ATO [3/4]
Maine:
Add Nathaniel Kallen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Alec Baer, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Nick Ford, F suspended by team
Delete Austin McEneny, D traded to Maine
Orlando:
Add J.M. Piotrowski, F activated from reserve [3/4]
Add Mikhail Shalagin, F activated from reserve [3/4]
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D placed on reserve [3/4]
Rapid City:
Delete Chris Leibinger, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/29)
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Toledo:
Add Zach Yoder, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Alex Kromm, F traded to Jacksonville
Utah:
Add Austin Beaulieu, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Rapid City
Delete Cody Payne, F traded to Indy
