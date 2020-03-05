Austin Beaulieu Signs with Grizzlies

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Austin Beaulieu and he has joined the active roster.

Beaulieu has played for the University of Alabama-Huntsville for 4 seasons from 2017-2020. He had 15 goals and 24 assists in his college career. Prior to his college years he played in the NAHL with the Wichita Falls Wildcats. He totaled 104 points from 39 goals and 65 assists in his two seasons for the Wildcats.

He will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies when they play this Friday and Saturday at Rapid City. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on March 13th-15 th vs Allen. March 13th is an AFCU Friday and Boy Scout Sleepover. March 14 th is Military Night and a Lucky's Family Night. The March 15th game is a game that was originally scheduled for March 11th. Any tickets for the March 11th game is good to use for the March 15th game that starts at 1:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.