Austin Beaulieu Signs with Grizzlies
March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Austin Beaulieu and he has joined the active roster.
Beaulieu has played for the University of Alabama-Huntsville for 4 seasons from 2017-2020. He had 15 goals and 24 assists in his college career. Prior to his college years he played in the NAHL with the Wichita Falls Wildcats. He totaled 104 points from 39 goals and 65 assists in his two seasons for the Wildcats.
He will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies when they play this Friday and Saturday at Rapid City. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on March 13th-15 th vs Allen. March 13th is an AFCU Friday and Boy Scout Sleepover. March 14 th is Military Night and a Lucky's Family Night. The March 15th game is a game that was originally scheduled for March 11th. Any tickets for the March 11th game is good to use for the March 15th game that starts at 1:00 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 5, 2020
- Solar Bears Acquire Alex Sakellaropolous - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Acquire Alex Kromm & Future Considerations from Toledo - Jacksonville IceMen
- Rush Acquire Auk and Brauer Prior to Trade Deadline - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Complete Two Trades Ahead of the Deadline - Indy Fuel
- Austin Beaulieu Signs with Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 5 - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Defenseman McEneny at Deadline - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Remain in Fifth Place Following Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nathan Noel Reassigned, Alexandre Boivin Signs with SC - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Set to Rebrand as Skunk Apes for One Night this Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Marcinew Recalled by Stockton Heat - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ice the Field - Winterfest Jerseys Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Pittsburgh Reassigns Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Bloomenrader Named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month - ECHL
- Rosters Set for Royals - Flyers Alumni Game Saturday, March 28 - Reading Royals
- Second-Straight Shutout Seals Seventh-Straight Win, 1-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Sholl Shuts Down Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- The Rock: Johnson Stonewalls IceMen in 3-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Plagued by Penalties After Strong First Period - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.