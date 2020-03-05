IceMen Acquire Alex Kromm & Future Considerations from Toledo

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Alex Kromm and future considerations from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Emerson Clark. The ECHL trade deadline closed at 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Kromm, 28, joins the Icemen after posting ten points (4g, 6a) in 32 games played with the Walleye this season. The 5-10, 185-pound forward has totaled 43 points (17g, 26a) with 207 penalty minutes in 162 ECHL games split in stints with Toledo, the Tulsa Oilers, Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers. The Penticton, BC native also accrued 48 points (19g, 29a) in four seasons at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Clark joins Toledo after posting 22 points (8g, 14a) this season with the Icemen.

Jacksonville opens up a three-game home weekend beginning on Friday against the Florida Everblades at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

ECHL Stories from March 5, 2020

