'Blades Set to Rebrand as Skunk Apes for One Night this Saturday

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Skunk Apes jersey

(Florida Everblades) Florida Skunk Apes jersey(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will rebrand for one night only this coming weekend, as the team becomes the Florida Skunk Apes for Saturday's home contest against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"The whole organization really took the idea of a one-night rebrand and ran with it, and we couldn't be more excited about the execution of this visual transformation to the Skunk Apes," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "Based on the national interest in the Skunk Apes merchandise and the feedback we've had from fans locally, we're expecting a very memorable night for Skunk Apes fans on Saturday."

As part of the one-night visual transformation, Florida's players will wear special Skunk Apes-themed jerseys during the game. The jersey pays homage to the state of Florida with Spanish moss incorporated into the logos and Palmetto leaves and Cypress trees adorning the waist and arms of the jersey. The uniform also has several elements related to the Skunk Ape, including the main crest and shoulder patch logo along with Skunk Ape footprint-stylized jersey numbers.

The Skunk Apes one-night rebrand also ties into the conservation theme for Saturday's game. Africa 6000 International, a non-profit that supports drinking water initiatives in Africa, is the presenting partner for the game and will receive the proceeds from the postgame jersey auction. Fans will have the chance to take home a game-worn jersey in the live auction following the conclusion of the contest against the Swamp Rabbits.

Fans can score tickets to the game and secure a Skunk Apes hat or commemorative puck through special Skunk Apes packages. Packages are available for purchase online only at floridaeverblades.com/skunkape. Additional Skunk Apes merchandise will be available for purchase at the game.

As part of Saturday's festivities, the Skunk Ape Headquarters will attend the game with a snake and alligator for fans to see on the concourse. There will also be a Skunk Ape mascot to accompany Swampee, the Everblades' mascot, to add to the game night experience for fans.

Prior to the game, there will be a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music and grilled-to-order food and beverages for purchase. Joia Spirit will also be on hand, offering complimentary samples of its craft cocktails and handing out its merchandise to fans.

