Sholl Shuts Down Stingrays

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays forward Chris McCarthy faces off with the Idaho Steelheads

South Carolina Stingrays forward Chris McCarthy faces off with the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Tomas Sholl turned out all 25 of the shots he saw to lead the Idaho Steelheads (35-17-3-4) to a 1-0 shutout of the South Carolina Stingrays (43-12-3-1) on Wednesday night at the CenturyLink Arena.

Logan Thompson made 22 saves in a losing effort for South Carolina, who had a shots-on-goal advantage of 25-23 in the contest.

Despite the loss, the Stingrays remain ahead of the Florida Everblades by one point for first place in the South Division and the overall ECHL standings with 13 games remaining in the 2019-20 regular season.

After almost two full periods without a goal, the Steelheads broke through with just six seconds remaining in the second period when Diego Cuglietta scored on the power play to make it 1-0.

The Rays outshot Idaho 10-5 in the final frame but came up empty on three different power play chances and failed to get back in the game late.

Sholl has completed shutout performances in all three of his career appearances against South Carolina, with the first two coming on back-to-back nights at the North Charleston Coliseum in March of 2018.

Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the man-advantage in the contest, while SC was 0-for-5.

NEXT GAME

The Stingrays and Steelheads continue their series Friday night at the CenturyLink Arena 9:10 p.m. EST.

