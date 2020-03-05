Fuel Complete Two Trades Ahead of the Deadline

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have traded Christian Horn to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations as well as acquired Cody Payne from the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

Horn, 26, skated in five games with the Fuel after joining the team via a trade with the Norfolk Admirals on January 15. Appearing in 21 games this season split between the Admirals and Fuel, Horn registered four goals, five assists and a minus-5 rating. The native of Plymouth, Minnesota has 143 ECHL games under his belt, tallying 31 goals and 46 assists.

Payne, 26, has appeared in 40 games this season for the Worcester Railers, earning seven goals and nine assists. The rookie forward spent the past three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island (USports). Skating in 88 games with the Panthers, Payne registered 39 goals and 31 assists. Prior to playing at UPEI, the native of Weston, Florida played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals, Plymouth Whalers, Saginaw Spirit and Niagara IceDogs.

