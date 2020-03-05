Solar Bears Remain in Fifth Place Following Loss to Swamp Rabbits
March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (26-28-5-1) could not combat a four-point night from opposing forward Nathan Perkovich, as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-29-4-1) dealt Orlando a 7-2 loss on Wednesday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.
Orlando remains in fifth place in the South Division; Orlando can jump up to fourth place with a regulation or overtime win on Friday at Atlanta.
Box Score
The Swamp Rabbits tallied four goals in the first period, with Nathan Perkovich (5:06), Joe Masonius (7:16), Liam Pecararo (12:22; PP) and Matt Marcinew (15:17; PP) giving the visitors a sizable advantage within the first 20 minutes of play.
Perkovich scored again at 11:22 of the second period before Rich Boyd (14:13) and Trevor Olson (16:20; SH) scored to get Orlando on the board.
Starting netminder Patrick Munson was replaced with Jeff Smith following Michael Pelech's power-play goal at 17:29, and Marcinew added his second of the evening at 7:53 of the third period.
Munson took the loss with 17 saves on 23 shots against, while Smith went 10-of-11 in relief; Jeremy Helvig earned the win for Greenville with 32 stops on 34 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Nathan Perkovich - GVL
2) Matt Marcinew - GVL
3) Jeremy Helvig - GVL
OTHER NOTABLES:
Despite the loss, Orlando requires only 24 more points to secure a playoff spot, following Jacksonville's loss at Florida
Olson's goal was Orlando's 15th shorthanded goal of the season, matching the club's previous single-season mark set in 2018-19
Olson scored for the second straight game; he now has 2g-1a over his last two contests; the goal was his fourth shorthanded goal of the season, tying Mathieu Foget (2018-19) for the team record for most shorthanded goals scored by an individual player in a single season
NEXT GAME: Orlando visits the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, March 6 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.
