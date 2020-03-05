Rush Acquire Auk and Brauer Prior to Trade Deadline

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Mark Auk has been acquired by the Rush from the Orlando Solar Bears (through Toledo) in exchange for goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos. Additionally, the team has acquired forward Bo Brauer from the Worcester Railers in exchange for cash considerations. The trades mark the third Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments of the week.

Auk was originally traded from the Toledo Walleye to the Orlando Solar Bears, but was immediately acquired by the Rush in exchange for Sakellaropoulos. The 6'0", 190-pound blue-liner played in 30 games with Walleye this season, earning 3 goals and 10 points along with a +5 rating.

A native of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, Auk spent last season in Finland's Liiga with Lukko, earning a goal and 10 points in 47 games. He made his professional debut in the 2017-18 season with the AHL's Iowa Wild, and earned his first goal as a professional in his debut on April 6, 2018 against the Chicago Wolves in a 7-3 win. Before turning pro, Auk played four seasons at Michigan Tech in the NCAA alongside current Rush defenseman Dane Birks, and registered 21 goals, 63 assists, and 84 points in 150 games along with a +54 rating. In his junior and senior seasons in 2017 and 2018, respectively, he won back-to-back WCHA Championships. In addition to playing college hockey, he spent two seasons in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (93gp, 11g-28ast-39pts) and one year in the NAHL with the Port Huron Fighting Falcons (27gp, 3g-9ast-12pts).

Brauer comes to the Rush in the midst of his second professional season. The 6'3", 210 pound forward earned 6 goals, 10 assists, and 16 points in 51 games with the Railers this season.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Brauer turned professional last season following his college career. He played in five games each with the South Carolina Stingrays and Atlanta Gladiators before finishing the season with the Railers. In Worcester, he earned the first points of his professional career, and finished with 9 goals, 7 assists, and 16 points in 31 games. Prior to turning pro, Brauer played four seasons in the NCAA with Notre Dame, and recorded 8 goals and 13 points in 64 games across four seasons. In 2018 as a junior, he helped the Fighting Irish to the Big Ten Regular Season and Playoff Championships, and finished as the NCAA National Runner-Up to Minnesota-Duluth.

