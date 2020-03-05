Second-Straight Shutout Seals Seventh-Straight Win, 1-0

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads (35-17-7) goaltender Tomas Sholl earned his third career shutout in three attempts over the South Carolina Stingrays (43-12-4) in a 1-0 win on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena. The win marks the seventh-consecutive victory for the Steelheads, which marks a new season-best, as well as their second-straight shutout win.

After a swift but scoreless first period, the Steelheads began to find more opportunities to get deep and fight through the Stingrays defense. Finally, in the final seconds of the second period, the Steelheads broke through. While on a power play at 19:54, Steelheads forward Jonathan Charbonneau set up a shot that found the stick of forward Diego Cuglietta on a rebound off the right post for a one-time shot, netting the decisive 1-0 lead.

The Steelheads clamped down defensively and kept the Stingrays off the board for the rest of the game despite a physical third period. Even with a melee and multiple scoring opportunities, the Steelheads weathered the storm and held on for the win.

Sholl (27-8-5) denied all 25 shots faced for his fifth shutout of the season. Stingrays netminder Logan Thompson (22-8-1) stopped 22 of 23 shots in the loss.

