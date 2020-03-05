Offensive Explosion Hands Indy Win over Wheeling

INDIANAPOLIS - In their first game of back to back Central Division games, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday night. After back to back goals from Craig Wyszomirski and Michael Doherty, Indy would take a 2-1 lead into the locker room after the first period and eventually build on that lead, taking home a 6-2 win on Thursday night.

Taking the early lead in the first period, the Wheeling Nailers' Nick Saracino capitalized on a passing sequence to eventually beat Fuel goaltender Dan Bakala and take a 1-0 lead. Receiving a pass from Tim Soderlund, Craig Wyszomirski ripped a one-timer past Wheeling goaltender Emil Larmi. Handing Indy the lead late in the period, Michael Doherty fired a wrist shot past Larmi to send the Fuel into the locker room up 2-1.

With the only goal in the second period, Bobby MacIntyre slid a puck over to Spencer Watson while falling down. Watson would collect the puck and fire it over the shoulder of Larmi and give Indy a 3-1 lead.

Scoring Indy's fourth goal of the game, Tim Soderlund scored his first goal in a Fuel uniform, one-timing a faceoff win by Ryan Van Stralen. Doubling Indy's goal count in the third, Joe Sullivan picked up his own rebound and handed Indy a 5-1 lead. Wheeling would cut the Fuel lead to 5-2 when Nick Saracino deflected a shot from Josh Holmstrom. Tim Soderlund would double his goal total for the game deflecting a shot by Craig Wyszomirski and sending Wheeling home with a 6-2 loss.

