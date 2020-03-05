Nathan Noel Reassigned, Alexandre Boivin Signs with SC

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple transactions Thursday afternoon after the ECHL's trade deadline concluded. The NHL's Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned forward Nathan Noel to South Carolina from the ECHL's Reading Royals. As part of the considerations for this reassignment, the Royals will receive future considerations from South Carolina following the season.

In addition, the Stingrays have signed rookie forward Alexandre Boivin, who recently concluded his season at Carleton University.

Noel (pronounced: NOHL) has suited up for 40 ECHL games this season as well as eight AHL contests with the Rockford IceHogs. The native of St. John's, Newfoundland began the 2019-20 season on his third year of a contract with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 24 in exchange for defenseman TJ Brennan.

Earlier this season, the 22-year-old scored 17 points in 39 games with the Indy Fuel on six goals and 11 assists before being assigned to the Royals after last month's trade. Noel saw action in one game while with Reading.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound center was selected by Chicago in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Level Draft (113th overall). He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in April of 2017 and has since skated in 71 games with Rockford while posting seven points (three goals, four assists). He has also totaled 28 career points in 61 career ECHL games on 10 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Noel spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs. In 242 games, Noel registered 208 points on 85 goals and 123 assists and helped his team capture the 2017 QMJHL championship.

Boivin (pronounced: BUAH-VEY) posted 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists in 26 games this season with Carleton, in addition to a +12 rating. The Ottawa, Ontario native was in his fifth year of eligibility and accumulated 116 points during his USports career in 130 games from 2015-20 on 47 goals and 69 assists.

During 2018-19, Boivin had 34 points in 27 games on 15 goals and 19 assists before being named to the league's Second All-Star Team at the conclusion of the season. Prior to playing collegiately, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound attacker played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Quebec Remparts as well as in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) with the Gloucester Rangers and Pembroke Lumber Kings.

The Stingrays return to the ice to continue their series with the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at the CenturyLink Arena at 9:10 p.m. EST.

