Marcinew Recalled by Stockton Heat

March 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Forward Matt Marcinew has been recalled by the Stockton Heat, who traded for the forward from the Springfield Thunderbirds at the AHL Trade Deadline. The Heat are the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

Since February 18, the Alberta native has scored five goals and five assists. He posted two goals in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears. In 46 games in Greenville, Marcinew has 16 goals and 18 assists, good for the sixth-most points on the team.

Marcinew has 127 games of experience at the ECHL level, and 40 games at the AHL level. Prior to the beginning of his pro career, he spent four seasons at the University of Denver, and captured a Penrose Cup championship, an NCHC championship, and the all-important NCAA championship with the Pioneers.

