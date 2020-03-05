Bloomenrader Named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Linesman Cade Bloomenrader has been selected as the Honig's ECHL Official of the Month for February.

Bloomenrader is in his sixth season as an ECHL official, and he has also served as the South Dakota referee in chief for USA Hockey for the past five years. In addition to his time in the ECHL, Bloomenrader has also worked games in the South Dakota High School League and North American 3 Hockey League, as well as in various USA Hockey leagues and showcases.

"My favorite thing about working with the ECHL is the time I get to work with referesss and linesmen from around the league," Bloomenrader said. "All of the guys that come through are great. We've always got something to discuss, and I try and learn something from every official that travels through. They help put a great perspective on the game of hockey, and give me one more thing about the game that I've really learned to enjoy.

"I've had cystic fibrosis my entire life," he continued. "Hockey, and in particular the ECHL, has really been another way for me to put a priority into physical fitness. Maintaining a high level of fitness for the league has benefited me in my personal life as well."

