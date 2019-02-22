Roster - Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Utica Comets

February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Mike Szmatula has signed a professional try-out contract with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Szmatula, 26, earns his second career AHL call-up since joining the Thunder late last season. The native of Commerce Township, MI is in the midst of a career year as he leads all ECHL rookie skaters with 24 goals scored and ranks third on the Thunder with 39 total points. Szmatula has been especially hot of late as he has recorded five points (4g-1a) in his last three games and 11 points (9g-2a) from his past nine games played. The 5-foot-9 forward has skated in two career AHL games with the Stockton Heat earlier this season.

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula played two seasons at both the University of Minnesota and Northeastern University. The 26-year-old collected 108 points (47g-61a) in 139 games between the two schools. Szmatula tallied 68 points (28g-40a) in 73 games played with the Huskies before he transferred to Minnesota, where he amassed 40 points (19g-21a) from 66 games played.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. The Maine Mariners visit Glens Falls, NY tonight before the Reading Royals come to Cool Insuring Arena for Law Enforcement Appreciation night tomorrow evening. Adirondack wraps up its three-in-three Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.