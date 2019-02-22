Jeff Pyle Wins 500th ECHL Game as Atlanta Bottles up Rush with 4-0 Victory
February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush tried their best to cool off the Atlanta Gladiators, even catapulting water bottles to the ice. The white-hot Gladiators were not deterred, however, and cruised to a 4-0 win on Friday evening in western South Dakota. Head coach Jeff Pyle became only the second coach ever to earn 500 victories in the ECHL with the dominant result, and Sean Bonar earned his franchise-record seventh career shutout.
Both teams were up to the task early in their defensive zones. Bonar and Tyler Parks, the same netminders from Wednesday's contest, anchored their respective defensive efforts. After faltering on their first power play, the Gladiators took advantage of their second. Defenseman Olivier Galipeau found Dan Leavens in the nearside corner before the Thornhill, ON native found Nolan LaPorte in near the face-off dot. His wrister found the glove of Parks, but the velocity carried it out of the webbing before it trickled into the side of the net. Atlanta's power play tally gave the visitors the 1-0 advantage with 2:40 to play in the opening frame.
The second frame brought out the intensity many expected to see from two of the grittiest teams in the ECHL. Defenseman Filip Pyrochta strategically back-checked a Rush forward streaking towards the net, enraging the Rapid City fans and bench alike. The defensive play allowed Pyrochta to find Nick Bligh in the offensive zone in a two-on-one with Justin MacDonald. Bligh fed the Newmarket, ON product in the crease as he buried the chance, doubling the Atlanta lead with 10:33 to play in the second period.
In the aftermath of the second goal, tempers poured over on the Rush bench. Still yelling at the referee about Pyrochta's back-check, a Rapid City coaching staff member hurled multiple water bottles onto the ice and earned a quick ejection. The scuffle led to another power play. Just 1:18 after MacDonald's goal, Atlanta added another. LaPorte twirled a pass to Galipeau before he rifled a shot beyond Parks and into the back of the cage. The Gladiators had ballooned their lead to 3-0 with 9:15 to play in the second and carried that advantage into the locker room.
The Rush continued to bring the pressure in the final frame, leading to plenty of scuffles between these testy competitors. MacDonald added a late empty-net goal to advance the advantage to 4-0 and moved him into a tie for the overall team lead with 17 goals on his second of the evening. Bonar was able to see out the shutout bid and earned his 15th win of the season and fourth shutout on the campaign.
The victory lifts Atlanta to 54 points on the season, just one point behind South Carolina for the final South Division playoff spot with two games in hand.
ROAD AHEAD
The streaking Gladiators conclude their trip in Rapid City with a third, and final, contest with the Rush Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 9:05 PM ET at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2019
- Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Loss at Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
- Jeff Pyle Wins 500th ECHL Game as Atlanta Bottles up Rush with 4-0 Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Allen Defeats Utah 7-5 on Friday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Strong Third Period Not Enough for Oilers in Boise - Tulsa Oilers
- Four-Goal Second Period Lifts Mavericks over Toledo, 5-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Top Stingrays, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Take One Point from Royals in 4-3 Shootout Loss - Manchester Monarchs
- Second Effort: 'Blades Score Three in Second Period to Beat Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Royals Come from Behind to Stun Monarchs in Shootout, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Back and Forth Battle against Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Wallin Beats Former Team in OT as Mariners Stay Perfect on Road Trip - Maine Mariners
- Brad Barone Joins Rush Ahead of Weekend vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Wade, Pu Recalled to American Hockey League - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Trade Brien Diffley to Manchester - Wheeling Nailers
- Johansson Undergoes Season Ending Surgery - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions - Manchester Monarchs
- Garden Bros Circus Coming to Cool Insuring Arena - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Complete Trade with Manchester for Eric Schurhamer and Zeb Knutson - Indy Fuel
- Allen vs Utah Series Preview & Free Tickets - Allen Americans
- Royals "Bleed Purple" with Miller Keystone Blood Center March 26 - Reading Royals
- Roster - Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Reading Trails Manchester by 5 Points for 3rd Place - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Fall to Admirals in Wild 7-6 OT Battle - Orlando Solar Bears
- Klima's Five Points Guide Admirals to Wild 7-6 Overtime Win - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Jeff Pyle Wins 500th ECHL Game as Atlanta Bottles up Rush with 4-0 Victory
- Late Tally from Malatesta Gives Atlanta 2-1 Win in Series Opener in Rapid City
- Messner Recalled by P-Bruins, McMartin Signed
- Late Game Heroics Earn Glads 4-2 Comeback Win in South Carolina
- McKenzie Recalled by Providence