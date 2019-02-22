Johansson Undergoes Season Ending Surgery

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and Buffalo Sabres Assistant General Manager Randy Sexton, have announced that goaltender Jonas Johansson has undergone successful, season-ending surgery.

"We're pleased that Jonas' surgery was successful and he will start the rehab process tomorrow," said Buffalo Sabres Assistant General Manager Randy Sexton. "He is a talented young goalie that has developed nicely over the past two seasons and we have every expectation that this slight set back will, in no way, derail his continued development".

A native of Galve, SWE, Johansson was selected by the Sabres, Cincinnati's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate, in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Johansson has a 18-5-1-2 record with the Cyclones this season, and ranks tenth in the ECHL with a 2.60 goals-against average, and is tied for 14th with a .908 save percentage. He is also tied for second in the League with three shutouts. The second-year netminder led Cincinnati to a pair of wins during the week of November 12, recording a 0.50 GAA and a .981 SV% along with one shutout, earning ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his efforts. He has also appeared in five games with the Americans this season, posting a 4-1-0-0 record along with a 2.26 GAA and a .926 SV%.

Johansson skated in 27 games with Cincinnati last season, accounting for a 14-11-1-0 record along with a 3.13 GAA and a .909 SV%. He has also skated in 19 career games with the Americans where he has a record of 11-7-1-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .891 SV%.

