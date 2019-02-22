Strong Third Period Not Enough for Oilers in Boise

BOISE, ID - A second consecutive 4-0 deficit was too much for the Tulsa Oilers (30-20-6) to overcome in a 6-3 loss Friday to the Idaho Steelheads (33-17-4) at CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads killed off an early delay of game penalty and scoring on their first shot when Zach Franko sent a wrist shot past the blocker of Keegan Asmundson 4:38 into the first period. Idaho made it 2-0 on a 2-on-1 rush when Elgin Pearce set up Brady Norrish who fired the shot into the top of the net. The Oilers outshot Idaho 10-5 in the first but trailed by a pair.

Idaho quickly extended its lead to 4-0 for the second straight game on two goals in the first half of the second period. Norrish scored his second on a shot through a screen from the point, and Henrik Samuelsson added a power play tally on a rebound in the left circle. Jared Thomas stopped the bleeding when he scooped up a loose puck at the side of the net and snuck it past Tomas Sholl, but the Steelheads got another goal from Samuelsson late in the period to make it 5-1 after two.

Alex Globke and Eric Drapluk scored quick goals in the first 3:36 of the third period to bring the Oilers back to within two, and Tulsa peppered Sholl with 26 shots in the frame but the Steelheads goaltender stopped 24 of them and 50 of 53 in the game to preserve his team's early cushion. Charlie Dodero slowed Tulsa's comeback bid with a power play goal from the right circle to complete the scoring.

Tulsa faces Idaho one last time at CenturyLink Arena Saturday at 8:10pm CT. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:50pm CT.

