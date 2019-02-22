Allen Defeats Utah 7-5 on Friday Night

Allen, Texas - Eric Freschi had 2 goals and 1 assist and Josh Dickinson and Caleb Herbert each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as they fall to the Allen Americans 7-5 on Friday night at the Allen Events Center.

Allen dominated the first period, scoring 3 goals and outshooting Utah by a 19 to 3 count. Utah quickly responded with 2 goals in the first 30 seconds of the second period as Caleb Herbert scored his 27th of the season 11 seconds into the period and Turner Ottenbreit cut the Allen lead to 1 after scoring 30 seconds into the period. Eric Freschi tied up the game on the power play 5:22 into the 2nd period.

Allen retook the lead on the power play as the faceoff deflected off a Grizzlies skater's stick into the back of their own net. Adam Miller scored on a rebound with 1:29 left in the 2nd period.

Both teams scored twice in the third period. Freschi added his 2nd goal of the game and Dickinson scored his 4th of the year. Both goals were scored on nice passes from Jake Marchment, who had 2 assists on the night. Ryan Walters also had 2 helpers for the Grizzlies, who have lost 3 games in a row.

The 2nd game of the 3 game series is Saturday night at the Allen Events Center. 6 pm mountain time face-off. The game can be heard on Classic Country 1370 and in HD at 104.3 HD-2.

Grizzlies notes: Utah was 2 for 3 on the power play, while Allen was 2 for 6 on the man advantage. Joe Cannata stopped 33 of 39 shots with the 7th Allen goal being scored on an empty net with the score at 6-5 at the time. Caleb Herbert and Allen's Zach Pochiro each scored their 27th goals of the season. Allen outshot Utah 40 to 30 in the game. Attendance was 3444. Time of game was 2 hours 31 minutes.

3 stars of the game

1. Riley Bourbonnais (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Adam Miller (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Eric Freschi (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

