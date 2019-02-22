ECHL Transactions - February 22

February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 22, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Jesse Schwartz, F

Rapid City:

Danny Battochio, G

Reading:

Rob Darrar, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kelly Summers, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carter Struthers, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Delete Mike Szmatula, F loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa

Florida:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland [2/21]

Delete Cliff Pu, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina [2/21]

Fort Wayne:

Add Sean Flanagan, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Justin Hodgman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jason Pawloski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Donnelly, D signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Froese, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Kevin Dufour, F traded to Manchester [2/21]

Maine:

Add Ryan Siiro, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Manchester:

Add Kevin Dufour, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Eric Schurhamer, D traded to Indy [2/21]

Delete Zeb Knutson, F traded to Indy [2/21]

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alec Baer, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Quaile, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve

Delete Willem Nong-Lambert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

Reading:

Add Vinny Muro, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Matt Pohlkamp, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley (a.m.)

Add Tyson Fawcett, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on reserve

Delete Vinny Muto, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Todd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

South Carolina:

Add Steven Johnson, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from reserve

Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Derick Burton, G added as EBUG

Add Ryan Obuchowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wheeling:

Delete Brien Diffley, D traded to Manchester

Wichita:

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ralph Cuddemi, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.