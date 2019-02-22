ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 22, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Jesse Schwartz, F
Rapid City:
Danny Battochio, G
Reading:
Rob Darrar, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Kelly Summers, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carter Struthers, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Sdao, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Delete Mike Szmatula, F loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G assigned by Iowa
Florida:
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve
Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wade, D recalled by Cleveland [2/21]
Delete Cliff Pu, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina [2/21]
Fort Wayne:
Add Sean Flanagan, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Justin Hodgman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jason Pawloski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Donnelly, D signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve
Add Tanner Froese, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Kevin Dufour, F traded to Manchester [2/21]
Maine:
Add Ryan Siiro, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Manchester:
Add Kevin Dufour, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Eric Schurhamer, D traded to Indy [2/21]
Delete Zeb Knutson, F traded to Indy [2/21]
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alec Baer, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Quaile, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Harrington, F placed on reserve
Delete Willem Nong-Lambert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
Reading:
Add Vinny Muro, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Matt Pohlkamp, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley (a.m.)
Add Tyson Fawcett, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Andrew D'Agostini, G placed on reserve
Delete Vinny Muto, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Todd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
South Carolina:
Add Steven Johnson, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from reserve
Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Derick Burton, G added as EBUG
Add Ryan Obuchowski, D activated from reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Wheeling:
Delete Brien Diffley, D traded to Manchester
Wichita:
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ralph Cuddemi, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2019
- Brad Barone Joins Rush Ahead of Weekend vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Wade, Pu Recalled to American Hockey League - Florida Everblades
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Nailers Trade Brien Diffley to Manchester - Wheeling Nailers
- Johansson Undergoes Season Ending Surgery - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions - Manchester Monarchs
- Garden Bros Circus Coming to Cool Insuring Arena - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Complete Trade with Manchester for Eric Schurhamer and Zeb Knutson - Indy Fuel
- Allen vs Utah Series Preview & Free Tickets - Allen Americans
- Royals "Bleed Purple" with Miller Keystone Blood Center March 26 - Reading Royals
- Roster - Mike Szmatula Signs PTO with Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Reading Trails Manchester by 5 Points for 3rd Place - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Fall to Admirals in Wild 7-6 OT Battle - Orlando Solar Bears
- Klima's Five Points Guide Admirals to Wild 7-6 Overtime Win - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.