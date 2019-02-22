Four-Goal Second Period Lifts Mavericks over Toledo, 5-3

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Toledo Walleye, 5-3 Friday night at in front of a sold out crowd of 5,800 fans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks scored four goals in the second period and overcome a 1-0 first period deficit en route to their 27th win of the season. Defenseman Riley Sweeney scored his first two goals of the year and Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo added a goal and an assist. KC now sits at 27-20-3-1 for 58 points this season and maintain their hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division with 21 games remaining on the schedule.

Greg Wolfe opened the scoring from Toledo with a goal 17:01 into the first period. Dylan Sadowy assisted on the goal. Wolfe's goal was the lone score in the period. The Mavericks edged out Toledo in the shot department, 8-7.

The second period featured an avalanche of scoring, as both teams combined for six goals in the middle frame. The Mavericks tied the game on a goal from Corey Durocher, which was assisted by Jordan Klimek and Nate Widman. Toledo retook the lead 28 seconds later on a goal from Jordan Topping assisted by Bryan Moore and Marcus Crawford. Riley Sweeney scored his first goal of the season and tied the game on a goal assisted by Darian Dziurzynski and Rocco Carzo. The scoring continued as the Mavericks took their first lead of the game, when Sweeney found the back of the net again on a goal assisted by Neal Goff. Topping tied it 47 seconds later on his second goal of the game assisted by Moore and Tyler Spezia. The Mavericks capped off the wild period and captured the lead on Carzo's 13th goal of the season. Willie Raskob assisted on the final goal of the period. All told, six goals were scored in the period in a matter of eight minutes and 18 seconds.

The Mavericks and goaltender Nick Schneider held off Toledo for the final 20 minutes of regulation, adding an empty net goal by Greg Betzold with 51 seconds left to secure the 5-3 victory. Schneider stopped all 10 shots by Toledo in the third period en route to his first victory with Kansas City since December 31, 2018.

The Mavericks and Walleye play the second game of their two game series on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks will celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Saturday against the Kalamazoo Wings. In celebration of Hockey Week Across America, the Mavericks encourage fans in attendance to wear their favorite hockey jersey to the arena for Friday and Saturday's games. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m.. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

