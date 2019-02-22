Royals Come from Behind to Stun Monarchs in Shootout, 4-3
February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Manchester, NH - Down by one with 1:56 left, forward Matt Pohlkamp scored a tying goal off a designed face-off play, sending the Reading Royals to overtime before a shootout-winning goal from Josh MacDonald secured a 4-3 win against the Manchester Monarchs Friday at SNHU Arena. MacDonald scored the shootout's only goal.
Pohlkamp scored two goals in his Royals debut. Standing at the slot, Chris McCarthy won the face-off to Adam Schmidt, who lasered it off Charles Williams' pad (SOL, 35 saves, 3 GA). Pohlkamp scooped the rebound and quickly tagged it top shelf and in to force overtime.
The win catapults Reading to three points back of Brampton for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.
In the extra session, Branden Komm (win, 28 svs, 3 GA) made seven blocks.
The Royals were ahead by one entering the third, but the Monarchs stormed back with two goals before Pohlkamp's tying strike. Pohlkamp also scored in the first period to give the Royals a 2-1 lead at the end of one. Reading acquired Pohlkamp Thursday from South Carolina and he has 17 goals this season.
Following a Saturday showdown at Cool Insuring Arena vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m., the Royals conclude a home-and-home vs. Adirondack Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m. with the annual Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup. In the undercard game at 12:30 p.m., Reading's fire and police departments oppose Allentown's fire and police squads. One ticket earns fans access to both games to benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund.
Nic Pierog lasered a turnaround wrist shot from inside the left circle to give Manchester the first goal at 3:06 of the first period, assisted by Spencer Watson and Tony Cameranesi. The Royals needed 2:20 to tie the game, 1-1. Frank Hora worked it to Frank DiChiara up the middle. Cutting left to the top of the left circle, DiChiara whirled it off Adam Schmidt's stick at the slot and it dipped by Williams at the left post. Schmidt has scored in consecutive games.
Next, Pohlkamp found the back of the cage on a centering pass at 11:46 of the first. Josh MacDonald broke over the Monarchs line and it pinballed to the left corner. Pohlkamp found open space at the front of the cage and powered a quick-stick shot over Williams' shoulder.
Action heated up in the final frame. First, at :29 of the third, Pierog received a tic-tac-toe passing play set up at the left post from Watson and Cameranesi, giving Manchester a 2-1 lead. The Monarchs took the lead with 8:49 left on Watson's first of the game and third point.
Reading went 0-for-4 on the power play and killed Manchester's three chances.
Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.: Faith and Family Night + Battle of the Badges with a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck Giveaway vs. Adirondack
1) Pregame Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup game (Allentown police and fire vs. Reading police and fire departments)
2) Royals will give away a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck.
3) Faith & Family Night
Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.
Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals
Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.
1) Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick
2) Ice Angels Dance Team card giveaway, pres. by Baja Beach Tanning Club
3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
Fri., Mar. 22: Community Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland
1) Celebrate the local groups and organizations that make Berks County special
2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
Group tickets start at $11 for all Royals home games.
In the Community: Royals "Bleed Purple," donate blood with Miller Keystone Blood Center Mar. 26
The Reading Royals have teamed up with the Miller Keystone Blood Center for the team's "Bleed Purple Blood Drive" event, which will happen Mar. 26 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Meet Royals players and mascot Slapshot. Sign up for a donation time slot at GiveaPint.org/Reading-Royals or by emailing community@royalshockey.com with contact information. Call 610-898-7253 with additional questions.
