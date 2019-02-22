Nailers Trade Brien Diffley to Manchester

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Nailers have traded defenseman Brien Diffley to the Manchester Monarchs, which completes the deal that also involved Zac Lynch and Alex Rauter.

Diffley, 23, made his professional debut with the Nailers on October 27th in Reading, after completing his four-year collegiate career at Boston University. Brien recorded his first professional point with an assist in a 6-2 win over Indy on November 30th, then scored his first career goal in a 7-6 shootout triumph at Norfolk on December 19th. December was the rookie blueliner's most productive month, as his goal against the Admirals capped off a four-game point streak. Diffley amassed one goal, five assists, and six points in 33 games with Wheeling, while ranking tied for third on the team with a +8 rating.

The Nailers will travel to Brampton for game three of their road stretch on Tuesday morning at 11:00.

