Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have teamed up with the Miller Keystone Blood Center for the team's "Bleed Purple Blood Drive" event, which will happen Mar. 26 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Here's what you need to know.

Who? Anyone is welcome to sign up and donate blood with Royals players, Miller Keystone Blood Center and the team's mascot Slapshot.

What? The Bleed Purple Blood Drive, pres. by Miller Keystone Blood Center

Where? Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading, PA)

When? Tues., Mar. 26 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.

How? Sign up for a donation time slot at GiveaPint.org/Reading-Royals or by emailing community@royalshockey.com with contact information.

Why? Help give back to those in need. Fans are also welcome to watch Royals practice that day at Santander Arena which starts at 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public. Also, cookies for those that donate!

If you have questions email community@royalshockey.com or call 610-898-7253.

Next Home Games

Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.: Faith and Family Night + Battle of the Badges with a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck Giveaway vs. Adirondack

1) Pregame Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup game (Allentown police and fire vs. Reading police and fire departments)

2) Royals will give away a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck.

3) Faith & Family Night

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

1) Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

2) Ice Angels Dance Team card giveaway, pres. by Baja Beach Tanning Club

3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Fri., Mar. 22: Community Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

1) Celebrate the local groups and organizations that make Berks County special

2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Group tickets start at $11 for all Royals home games.

