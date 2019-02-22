Garden Bros Circus Coming to Cool Insuring Arena

February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - Cool Insuring Arena is pleased to announce the Garden Bros Circus - A Family Tradition for over 100 Years - will be coming to the CIA on Thursday, April 4 for two shows - 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

GARDEN BROTHERS CIRCUS - The Most Epic Show on Earth! This year's production is packed with breathtaking special effects, concert-style sound and light and 3 RINGS bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will cherish. The very best performers from over 22 countries make up this action-jammed, fast-paced 100-minute performance in a theatrical European 3 RING setting, featuring the largest elephant on Earth! Chinese acrobats, daring aerial artists, six motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, racing camels performing with the largest and smallest horses on Earth, contortionists, the funniest clowns, and jugglers as seen on America's Got Talent are just some of the excitement!

KIDS FUN ZONE - Ride the elephant, camel, circus pony, giant slide or a bouncy house and the whole family can get their faces painted like Spiderman! Come hungry because there's plenty of food!

FREE CHILDREN'S TICKETS will be distributed to are elementary schools, pre-schools, day-care centers, fast food and convenience stores, salons and large employees.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start as low as $12 for advanced purchases. The first 100 adult tickets purchased ONLINE at www.coolinsuringarena.com will be $14.50. VIP packages are available! Tickets will be available for purchase at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, by phone at 1-855-432-2849 or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com.

Starting today, the first 100 adult tickets purchased at www.GardenBrosCircus.com will also be just $12.50!

For more details on Garden Bros Circus - a Family Tradition for over 100 Years - visit www.GardenBrosCircus.com!

