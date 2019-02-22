Brad Barone Joins Rush Ahead of Weekend vs Atlanta
February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that 2018 SPHL Goaltender of the Year Brad Barone has been signed to the team ahead of their last two home games against the Atlanta Gladiators in this week's series.
Barone comes to the Rush on his third stint in the ECHL this season, previously playing with the Norfolk Admirals, and most recently with the Newfoundland Growlers. The 5'10", 180-pound net-minder has a total record of 3-4-0-1 in 10 games between the clubs, along with a 3.27 GAA, and a .895 SV%. Barone began the season with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and went 6-2-2 in 13 games with a 2.68 GAA and .907 SV%.
A native of Medfield, MA, Barone enters his third season of professional hockey, split between the SPHL and ECHL. Last season, Barone took the SPHL by storm, appearing in 36 games with Roanoke, boasting a 15-15-2 record with a 2.93 GAA, and an SPHL-leading .917 SV%, leading Roanoke to their first-ever SPHL Playoffs appearance. For his efforts, Barone was named the 2018 SPHL Goaltender of the Year, and was also named to the 2018 SPHL First All-Star Team. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons collegiately with Boston College, and compiled a record of 2-1-0 in 8 appearances with a 2.43 GAA, and a .907 SV%.
The Rush rematch Atlanta tonight, February 22nd, with puck drop at Premier Home Mortgage Ice slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.
