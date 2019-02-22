Thunder Drop Back and Forth Battle against Mariners

GLENS FALLS, NY - Brian Ward registered a pair of points and John Edwardh extended his point streak to an ECHL-high 13 consecutive games, but the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Maine Mariners 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Former Thunder forward Terrence Wallin tipped in a Josh Couturier shot with the Mariners on the man advantage in overtime to give Maine its sixth straight win.

The Mariners opened the scoring when defenseman John Furgele somehow found an opening to beat Evan Cormier with a soft shot from the right circle. The Thunder netminder thought he had the puck covered after the initial save, but it trickled behind him for a 1-0 Maine lead.

Adirondack tied it before the end of the opening period on John Edwardh's 20th tally of the season. Matt Salhany started the breakout with a ridiculous no-look feed to a streaking Peter MacArthur up the right wing. The alternate captain led a 2-on-1 where he found Edwardh, who scored with the Nikita Kucherov-style deke finish through the five-hole of Connor LaCouvee.

Nik Olsson's first professional goal gave the Thunder a lead at 10:44 of the middle frame. The rookie forward found an opening in the left faceoff circle where Brian Ward slid him a pass. The Boston University product corralled and ripped home a wrister for his first of the season and his professional career.

Taylor Cammarata wasted no time tying the game back up as he converted on a rebound shot just 2:02 later. Wade Murphy put the original shot on Cormier, who left the rebound to his right. Cammarata found the loose puck and picked the top left corner to tie the game at 2-2.

Adirondack gained the lead one more time with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. Jake Linhart fired a slap-pass in the vicinity of Ward who made a perfect redirection from the center-slot for a 3-2 Thunder lead. The goal was Ward's 13th of the season and gave him nine points (6g-3a) in his last six games played.

Greg Chase tied the game one final time as he put home a wraparound goal 98 seconds after Ward's score. Chase skated down the right wing past the Thunder defense and rolled his wrists as he went behind the Thunder cage for his team-leading 16th tally of the year.

Wallin's power-play goal at 3:17 of the overtime period sealed the win for the Mariners.

