Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have acquired Kevin Dufour in a trade with the Indy Fuel in exchange for Eric Schurhamer and Zeb Knutson.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Dufour, 26, joins the Monarchs after skating in 46 games for the Fuel this season, posting 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points. In three seasons in the ECHL, Dufour has racked up 81 points on 41 goals and 40 assists in 124 games.

The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Quebec, QC, played four seasons for Bowling Green State University (NCAA) from 2013 to 2017. During his time at Bowling Green, Dufour scored 54 goals and 33 assists in 154 games and was tied for second in points on the team during his senior year.

In a separate transaction, the Monarchs have acquired defenseman Brien Diffley from the Wheeling Nailers.

Diffley, 23, comes to Manchester after playing in 33 games for the Wheeling Nailers this season, posting a +8 rating, while adding a goal and five assists for six points.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Burlington, MA, is returning to the Northeast, after playing for Boston University from 2014 to 2018, where he totaled 97 games for the Terriers, while posting three goals and 19 assist for 22 points.

