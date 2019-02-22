Monarchs Take One Point from Royals in 4-3 Shootout Loss
February 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Monarchs battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, but fell to the Reading Royals, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (28-24-1-2) took the lead in the third, but couldn't hold off the Royals (23-21-4-5) in the shootout.
The Monarchs opened the scoring at 3:06 of the first period when Nic Pierog netted his 24th goal of the season. Quickly after the face-off, Spencer Watson found Nic Pierog inside the right circle for a quick shot past Reading goaltender Branden Komm, to make the score, 1-0.
The Royals tied the game at 5:37 of the first period when Adam Schmidt scored his 16th goal of the season. Schmidt got his stick on the puck in the low slot for a redirection, to put the puck past the stick of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-1.
The Royals took the lead at 11:46 of the first period with a goal from Matt Pohlkamp, his 17th goal of the season. From the goal line, Josh MacDonald passed to Pohlkamp at the top of the paint for a one-timer past Williams, to make the score, 2-1.
The Monarchs tied the game :29 seconds into the third period when Pierog netted his 2nd goal of the game, 25th goal of the season. Tony Cameranesi and Watson, connected with Pierog on a tic-tac-toe play, where he tipped a pass over the stick of Komm, to make the score, 2-2.
The Monarchs took the lead at 11:11 of the third period when Watson scored his 22nd goal of the season. Joe Masonius left the puck in the high slot for Watson who put a wrist shot over the glove of Komm, to make the score, 3-2.
The Royals tied the game at 18:04 in the third period when Pohlkamp netted his second goal of the game and 18th of the season. Chris McCarthy won the face-off back to Schmidt, who took a shot, where Pohlkamp pounced on the rebound to the left of Williams, lifting a shot, top shelf, to make the score, 3-3.
The game could not be decided in regulation or overtime and headed to a shootout where Josh MacDonald scored the lone shootout goal to give the Royals a 4-3 win.
The Monarchs return to action Saturday, February 23 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Maine Mariners at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
