Klima's Five Points Guide Admirals to Wild 7-6 Overtime Win

ORLANDO, FL-- Eric Roy scored just 1:19 into the overtime period as the Norfolk Admirals edged the Orlando Solar Bears 7-6 Thursday Night at the Amway Center. . With the win, Norfolk now improves to (22-25-4-3, 51 Pts) on the year and are now just four points back of the final playoff spot in the South Division. Forward Kelly Klima finished the game with a team best five points (2g, 3a) on the night.

Norfolk jumped out front early thanks to a goal from former Orlando Solar Bear Darik Angeli. Chris Crane knocked the puck away from a defender on an attempted clear for Orlando, which allowed Norfolk to keep the puck in the zone. The puck was gathered by Crane and fed on a pass to Dominic Alberga. Alberga dropped a pass to Angeli in the right circle and Angeli fired a shot over the blocker of Martin Ouellette to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the first period.

Norfolk would extend their lead with a goal from Jake Wood. Eric Roy passed the puck to Matt McMorrow as they broke out of the Norfolk defensive zone. McMorrow then fed a stretch pass to Wood which sprung him in on a breakaway. Wood kicked the puck to himself, then skated in on Ouellette and beat him on the stick side to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead 3:00 into the first period.

Orlando answered the Norfolk strike with a goal from Corey Kalk. Tayler Thompson had the puck at the left point in the Norfolk zone. Thompson fed a pass down into the left corner for Zach Frye. Frye fed a pass from the corner into the center of the ice where Kalk was able to put a shot over the glove of Reichenbach to cut the Norfolk lead to 2-1 at 5:19 of the first period.

The Admirals would regain their two-goal lead with a power-play goal from Donald Olivieri. Luke Nogard passed the puck behind the Orlando for Kelly Klima. Klima then rimmed the puck around the boards to the left point for Olivieri. Olivieri took a slap-shot that beat Ouellette on the stick side to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead at 17:25 of the first period.

Orlando struck back less than two minutes later with a short-handed goal from Trevor Olsen. Olsen pressured an Admirals defender at the blue-line on the penalty-kill which led to a turnover. Olsen knocked the puck away from the Admirals defender which gave him a short-handed breakaway. Olsen skated in on Reichenbach and was able to roof the shot just as Reichenbach went down to make the save to cut the Norfolk lead to 3-2 at 18:56 of the first period.

Orlando eventually tied the game on a goal from Otto Somppi. Thompson had the puck behind the Norfolk net and played it to the right point for Frye. Frye shot the puck towards the Norfolk net which was knocked out of the air by Somppi. The redirected shot from Somppi was saved, but the rebound was knocked in past Reichenbach to tie the game at three goals apiece with 30 seconds to go in the second period.

Norfolk went back in front with a goal from Kelly Klima. Ben Duffy started a breakout of the Norfolk zone with a pass to Connor Hurley at the red line. Hurley found Klima with a pass which led Klima into the Orlando zone on the right side. Klima was able to outpace the Orlando defender and in on a semi-breakaway fire a shot over the glove of Ouellette to give the Admirals a 4-3 lead at 6:49 of the second period.

Orlando then scored two goals in the span of 25 seconds to tie and take the lead. Trevor Olsen was able to beat Reichenbach after a failed clearing attempt to tie the game for Orlando. Orlando took the lead on a goal from Jackson Playfair. Norfolk turned the puck over in their offensive zone which led to an odd-man rush for Orlando. Somppi fed a pass to Playfair skating in on the left side. Playfair shot the puck which beat Reichenbach on the blocker side to give Orlando a 5-4 lead at 9:45 of the second period.

The Admirals tied the game on a goal from Chris Crane. Orlando was attempting a clear out of their own zone, but it was intercepted by Darik Angeli. Angeli skated into the slot and fired a pass to Crane in the right circle. Crane was able to roof the shot over the glove of Ouellette to tie the game at five at 11:25 of the third period.

Norfolk took the lead once again with a late goal from Kelly Klima. Donald Olivieri was able to get the puck out of the Norfolk zone with a pass to Connor Hurley. Hurley passed the puck to Klima between the circles. Klima skated into the right circle and fired a wrister that beat Ouellette on the glove side to give the Admirals a 5-4 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the final period.

Orlando tied the game late with their goalie pulled. Thompson was able to pick the rebound up off a Cody Donaghey shot in the slot and play the puck back to the left point for Michael Brodzinski. Brodzinski fed a cross-ice pass onto the stick of Donaghey where he was able to sneak a slap-shot past Reichenbach on the glove side to tie the game at six at 18:20 of the third period.

he game would remain scoreless and would be settled in overtime. Orlando had a rush in the Norfolk end which was stopped by Reichenbach and sprung the Admirals with an opportunity the other way. Klima was able to take the puck from the Norfolk end and skate into the Orlando zone. Klima fed a cross-ice pass to Alberga at the right point. Alberga waited for a line-change and fed a pass to Eric Roy. Roy got the puck at the blue-line and skated between the circles where he unleashed a wrist shot past Ouellette to give Norfolk a 7-6 victory..

Ty Reichenbach stopped 37 of 43 shots and earns his 17th win of the year for Norfolk, while Martin Ouellette stopped 26 of 33 shots and takes the defeat for Orlando.

The Admirals continue their road trip on Saturday against the Jacksonville Icemen. Game time Is set for 7:00 p.m.

