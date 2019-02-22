Fuel Complete Trade with Manchester for Eric Schurhamer and Zeb Knutson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have completed a trade with the Manchester Monarchs, acquiring defenseman Eric Schurhamer (SHUR-hammer) and forward Zeb Knutson (kuh-noot-son) in exchange for forward Kevin Dufour.

Schurhamer, 25, has skated in 42 contests with Manchester so far this season, logging seven assists and 25 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-7, 187-pound blueliner compiled 31 points (4g, 27a), 59 penalty minutes and a +5 rating across 119 total games with the Monarchs since making his professional debut at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Schurhamer appeared in 65 contests last season as a rookie, posting 21 points (3g, 18a) while ranking fourth on Manchester's roster with a +14 rating, in addition to skating in eight games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Saint Paul, Minn. completed a four-year collegiate career with the University of Maine, where he served as an alternate captain as a senior in 2016-17. During his tenure with the Black Bears, Schurhamer logged 10 goals and 33 assists in 126 total NCAA games.

Knutson, 25, has six goals and six assists through 36 games this season. The 5-foot-11 181-pound rookie forward tallied his first professional goal in his ECHL debut on Oct. 13, 2018, and compiled four goals and one assist over a five-game span from Nov. 3 to Nov. 24. A product of Minnesota State University (Mankato), Knutson inked his first pro contract last spring when he joined the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on an ATO, appearing in two games.

Hailing from Sioux Falls, S.D., Knutson collected 38 goals and 50 assists in 127 NCAA games over four seasons with the Mavericks. The two-year product of the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede shared the team scoring lead with 43 points (15g, 28a) as a senior, earning a spot on the WCHA's Third All-Star Team.

"It's never easy to move a player like Kevin, but this was a trade we needed to make. We had a chance to fill a need on our blue line, and with defensemen coming at a premium this year there is a steep price to pay," Fuel Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Bernie John said. "We are excited to see what Eric and Zeb can bring to our team, and we have other guys in our lineup who we are looking to raise their game. Kevin is a really good kid, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

