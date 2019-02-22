Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (17-32-4-2; 40 points) vs. Utah Grizzlies (31-15-4-1; 67 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies are meeting for first of three games this weekend. Allen is 1-4-0 against the Grizzlies this year. Utah shutout the Americans in three of the five games between the two clubs this season, with Utah goalie Joe Cannata in net for all three.

Last Game against Utah:

Four different players scored for Allen in a 4-2 win at the Maverik Center. This was a makeup game for the two teams. The Americans bus was stranded in New Mexico and unable to make it to Utah for the December 28th contest. CJ Motte got the start and win for Allen. Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is tied for second in the league lead with 26 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has scored in back to back games.

Dante Salituro is on a three-game point streak and has points in four of his last five games.

Rookie Alex Breton had his first professional hat trick last Sunday, in the Americans 5-4 overtime win over Reading.

Zach Pochiro is tied for second in the league with 11 power play goals.

CJ Motte was reassigned to Allen by Minnesota from Iowa on 2/21/18

Utah Notables:

Caleb Herbert leads Utah with 53 points

Caleb Herbert is riding a seven-game point streak

Kevin Davis and Cole Ully lead the team in plus/minus with a +13

Caleb Herbert leads the Grizzlies with eight power play goals.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are in the middle of a seven-game homestand (1-2-0)

The Americans lead the league with 1,146 penalty minutes

Allen is 7-14-1-0 on home ice this season, which is the fewest home wins in the league.

Utah is 13-6-3-1 on the road this season.

Allen is 10-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Allen is 15-22-4-2 against the Mountain Division.

Utah is 23-2-3-1 when scoring the first goal.

