Rolling Behind Five Home Runs

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Keston Hiura is only a rookie in the Pacific Coast League, but the 22-year-old baseball prodigy is learning to think fast and talk a little smack to veteran teammates when it's necessary.

For instance, Hiura said friends tossed a few verbal jabs at him in the second inning Thursday night after he clubbed a laser-shot, grand slam to the batter's eye in center field.

It was his second home run in two at-bats against Tacoma Rainiers starter Justus Sheffield, and it was clearly a highlight in a 15-1, five-homer romp by the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio in front of 5,191 fans at Wolff Stadium.

But even after the first slam of the season for the Chanclas, Hiura started to take some verbal grief from his teammates.

Some of them told him upon entering the dugout that Tyler Saladino's leadoff homer earlier in the second inning traveled farther his.

"Everyone was giving me a little bit of crap for not hitting it as far as Saladino," Hiura said. "They showed me up a little bit on that. But I told 'em, 'Put both of mine together, and then you'll have a farther distance than the other one.' Kind of a little joke, back and forth.

"But, we've all witnessed how far Tyler can hit the ball. He definitely showcased that today."

Plenty of highlight-reel material was on display for the Chanclas, who are known on most nights as the Missions.

On Thursday nights at home, they wear their colorful blue and yellow and orange-trimmed uniform tops and morph into their alter-egos.

As the Chanclas, they raked 15 hits, including two homers from Hiura and one each from Saladino, Mauricio Dubon and Lucas Erceg to protect their ?1/2-game lead on the Round Rock Express in the PCL's American Southern Division.

In addition, starting pitcher Burch Smith snapped out of a two-game losing streak with a five-inning gem.

The 29-year-old veteran right-hander allowed two hits, one run and struck out 10 as the Chanclas evened the three-game series at 1-1 leading into Friday's finale.

As the series comes to a close, another interesting matchup could develop.

Tacoma manager Daren Brown said "it's possible" that former Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners will make a rehabilitation start for the Rainiers in the finale against Thomas Jankins of the Missions.

Hernandez spent part of one season with for the Missions in 2004 before going on to become one of the best pitchers in the American League for the Seattle Mariners. He won the Cy Young Award in 2010.

"He's supposed to be here tomorrow for a rehab start," Brown said late Thursday night. "I always hesitate (to say he will start) when I haven't seen him in the clubhouse. But he's supposed to be in here tonight."

After losing 4-2 in 10 innings in the series opener Wednesday, the Chanclas responded with one of their more complete performances of the season.

"Yesterday, we had a tough day," Chanclas manager Rick Sweet said. "We did not play well yesterday. I think guys felt that way and came out today with a good focus."

Sweet was particularly pleased with Smith, who had struggled in his last two starts, both losses.

"I thought he threw very well," Sweet said. "He threw a lot of pitches. He threw over 100 pitches. We were getting concerned because, you can't throw over 105. It would have been terrible for him to have to take him out and not get five innings in. But a lot of that was due to strikeouts."

Smith, a San Antonio native, started the season with a flourish, producing a 3-1 record and a 1.27 earned run average over his first seven starts.

But in his past two outings, he struggled mightily, allowing 11 earned runs on 13 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Smith was the losing pitcher in both outings, as the Missions fell 7-2 at home to Omaha and 8-2 on the road at Las Vegas last week.

Against the Rainiers, he stayed more in the zone most of the night, throwing 100 pitches, including 64 for strikes.

Cruising with an 8-0 lead, he allowed a solo homer to Chris Mariscal in the third inning, but that was about it for the Rainiers.

Sweet said Smith, who improved his record to 4-3, had the visitors off balance.

"He threw some good curveballs," the manager said. "You know, they had a lot of deep counts. That's what (happens). Strikeout pitchers throw a lot of pitches. Guys in the big leagues who are strikeout pitchers throw regularly 120 or 125 pitches. Down here, we don't allow that."

Hiura continued to hit Triple-A pitching with confidence.

Since he spent a little more than two weeks in the major leagues with the parent-club Milwaukee Brewers, Hiura has returned to San Antonio to play in eight games, during which he has stroked 11 hits, including four home runs.

His two homers against the Rainiers Thursday boosted his total to 15 on the season in Triple-A. Combined with five that he hit in Milwaukee at the major league level, Hiura has slammed 20 home runs this year in 62 games, and in 227 at bats.

"Just trying to drive the ball," Hiura said. "The power numbers will come when you square the ball up. You know, with the new balls, too, they kind of go a little farther than the old one. But that's always the goal, to square the ball up."

Once again, the Chanclas defeated a team with a left-handed starter. They're now 14-4 against lefties. Sheffield, the Mariners' top minor league prospect, lasted only 1 and 2/3 innings and gave up three homers.

"Everyone in this lineup, regardless righty or lefty, are capable of driving the ball to all parts of the field and putting the ball over the fence," Hiura said. "I think regardless of righty or lefty, pitchers know that if they make a mistake, anyone can capitalize and punish it."

PCL Standings

American Southern Division -- San Antonio 41-26, Round Rock 40-26, New Orleans 36-31, Oklahoma City 26-39.

Pacific Northern Division - Sacramento 35-31, Fresno 33-33, Tacoma 32-35, Reno 28-38.

Friday's matchup

Thomas Jankins (4-2, 3.88) for San Antonio vs. TBA for Tacoma.

Hernandez's journey

"King" Felix Hernandez made 10 starts for the Missions in Double-A in 2004.

Starting the next season, he moved up to the Seattle Mariners and began to establish himself as one of the most accomplished pitchers in the American League. Over a span of 15 seasons, he's 169-132 with a 3.38 earned run average.

Injuries have hindered his performance over the past three-plus seasons. This year, his ERA is 6.52 and he's been on the injured list since May 12 with a lat strain.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.