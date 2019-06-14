OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 14, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (26-39) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (30-37)

Game #66 of 140/Road #36 of 70 (16-19)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.12) vs. ABQ-RHP Chi Chi González (4-4, 5.91)

Friday, June 14, 2019 | Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers try for a series sweep when they close out their three-game set against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. at Isotopes Park. A win tonight would give OKC a second straight road series sweep...The Dodgers have won three straight games overall and seven straight road games, tying a team record.

Last Game: Five pitchers combined on OKC's second shutout of the season and the offense reached double-digit runs for the second straight night, as the Dodgers defeated Albuquerque, 10-0, Thursday at Isotopes Park. Starting pitcher Dennis Santana went the first five innings and combined with four relievers on the shutout and 12 strikeouts. The Isotopes collected six hits and walked seven times, but OKC held them 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners, included six at third base. Santana (2-4) allowed four hits and set a season-high with five walks, but also notched six strikeouts. For the second straight night, Will Smith started the scoring with a solo home run. Leading 2-0, OKC broke things open with a six-run top of the fourth inning. Cameron Perkins led off with a blast to left-center field. The Dodgers loaded the bases with none out for Santana, who collected his first hit of the season with a sharp ground ball up the middle to score two runs. Two batters later and the bases loaded again, Zach Reks shot a two-run single to left field to make it 7-0. Smith added a sacrifice fly to finish the big rally. Connor Joe roped a two-run double with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning to complete the scoring. The OKC bullpen covered the final four innings and allowed two hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. Isotopes starting pitcher Ryan Castellani (2-5) suffered the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (1-1) makes his seventh start of the season with the Dodgers...He last started June 9 against Fresno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, holding the Grizzlies to one run and one hit over 3.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts (ND)...Gonsolin missed more than five weeks of action after going to the Injured List April 17 (retroactive to April 15) due to a side strain and has slowly built up his workload since his return. In four outings since coming off IL, he's allowed one earned run (three runs total) and five hits over 8.0 innings, with six walks and seven strikeouts. Opponents are 5-for-30 during that time...In 17.0 total innings this season, Gonsolin has allowed four earned runs and 10 hits with 19 K's, with opponents batting just .161...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' eighth overall prospect by Baseball America after being named the 2018 Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, he made 26 starts and led Dodgers minor league pitchers in ERA (2.60), wins (10) and strikeouts (155)...Gonsolin was selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College.

Against the Isotopes: 2019: 2-0 2018: 3-0 All-time: 106-90 At ABQ: 44-54

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their lone series of the season and at Isotopes Park for the first time since 2017...The Dodgers swept the three-game series between the teams last season in OKC, outscoring the Isotopes, 12-2. OKC outhit Albuquerque, 28-17, in the three-game set, batting .315 while holding the Isotopes to a .175 average...The 2018 series win was the first for OKC against Albuquerque since a 4-0 series sweep 2014 in OKC. Prior to 2018, Albuquerque had won the previous two season series, including a 3-1 series win at Isotopes Park in 2017...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, the Dodgers lead the series, 9-8...The Dodgers have won five straight meetings, and during that time the Dodgers have outscored the Isotopes, 34-11...This is the first time OKC has won consecutive games in the same series at Isotopes Park since April 20-21, 2013. They have not won three straight in one series since June 22-24, 2011.

Looking for Krazy-8: The Dodgers have won seven straight road games and try for a team-record eighth straight road victory tonight. OKC's road winning streak started with a May 29 win at Omaha, followed by a four-game series sweep at Memphis May 30-June 2, before winning the first two games of the current series...The Dodgers have matched the team record since joining the PCL in 1998, accomplished twice previously: May 28-June 3, 2005 and April 6-16, 2014...During the seven-game stretch of road wins, OKC has outscored opponents, 66-25, and outhit them, 74-54. The Dodgers are batting .305 (74x243) during the streak with 34 extra-base hits, 15 home runs and an incredible .397 clip with runners in scoring position (29x73). They have scored at least six runs in each game, at least eight runs in six of seven and at least 10 runs four times. The pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in five of the seven games, including two or fewer runs four times.

Have an A1 Day: Last night's 10-0 shutout victory was OKC's second shutout win of the season and marked the largest margin of victory for the Dodgers in a game this season...Prior to Thursday, OKC had not pitched a shutout in Albuquerque since April 26, 2005 (also 10-0), and it was the team's largest shutout victory since winning, 12-0, in New Orleans on May 20, 2014...Prior to Thursday, the last time Albuquerque was shutout at home was exactly one year to the day during an 11-0 defeat against Memphis on June 13, 2018.

I'm the One Who Knocks: Zach Reks matched his season-high hit total last night, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a walk. During his current seven-game hitting streak, Reks is 13-for-30 (.433) with five multi-hit games and four homers. He's also picked up at least one RBI in seven straight games, totaling 15 RBI over that span, with five straight multi-RBI games entering tonight (13 RBI)...Reks has now hit safely in 12 straight starts, going 19-for-49 (.388) with five home runs, five doubles and 20 RBI...Reks has four homers in the last six games and leads Dodgers minor leaguers with 16 total homers between OKC and Double-A Tulsa. Over the 2017-18 seasons, Reks hit just seven homers total...Since joining OKC on May 16, Reks ranks fourth in the PCL with 26 RBI.

Ring the Bell: Will Smith homered in a second straight game and Cameron Perkins also hit a dinger for the Dodgers last night, as OKC has now gone deep in 13 of the last 14 games, totaling 23 homers. Ten different players have accounted for the homers, including five by Zach Reks and four by Edwin Ríos...The Dodgers have allowed just seven total homers through 11 games in June - fewest among all Triple-A teams this month.

Los Pollos Hermanos: The Dodgers went 3-for-6 with the bases loaded last night, scoring six runs. Going back to Monday against Fresno, the team is now 8-for-12 with the bases full, tallying 20 RBI...Entering Monday's game, the team was batting just .196 (11x56) with the bases loaded.

Teaching Chemistry: Five Dodgers pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts last night, marking the team's fifth double-digit strikeout outing in the last six games. OKC now has 32 double-digit strikeout performances this season, including eight in the last 14 games...The Dodgers currently rank third in the PCL in with 625 strikeouts over 554.0 innings, trailing New Orleans (632 K/578.1 IP) and Sacramento (631 K/588.1 IP).

Gray Matter: The Dodgers bullpen has posted a 2.39 ERA over 11 games this month, with 61 strikeouts and no home runs allowed over 49.0 IP...Over his last four starts, Rocky Gale is 9-for-16 with two homers, a double, six RBI and four runs scored...Jake Peter (6x17, 3 2B, 5 R) and Errol Robinson (5x19, HR, 4 R) are both on season-best five-game hitting streaks.

