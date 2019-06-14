New Orleans Ends El Paso Streak

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-6. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

New Orleans starter Hector Noesi matched a season high by pitching seven innings and got the win. The Chihuahuas hit three home runs in the loss, including one by Ty France, his third consecutive game with a homer. Luis Urias and Michael Gettys hit the other longballs for El Paso.

The Baby Cakes' win was the first in El Paso for New Orleans since 2014. Thursday's game was delayed by 25 minutes in the bottom of the third because of lightning in the area.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/baby-cakes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/13/579447#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579447

Team Records: New Orleans (36-31), El Paso (42-24)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. New Orleans RHP Zac Gallen (8-1, 1.57) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (7-3, 5.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.