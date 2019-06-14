I-Cubs Edge Grizzlies to Even Series

FRESNO, CA - The Iowa Cubs (36-31) reclaimed and early lead against the Fresno Grizzlies (33-32) and held on for a 3-2 victory in the second game of the three-game series at Chukchansi Park on Thursday night.

To begin the game, Donnie Dewees and Jim Adduci both singled against Grizzlies starting pitcher Austin Voth (L, 3-5). Dewees came around to score on a RBI single from Ian Happ, while Adduci was plated on a sacrifice fly by Robel Garcia to make the score 2-0.

For the second straight game, the Grizzlies foiled an early deficit, as a first inning RBI single from Jose Marmolejos and a solo homer from Brandon Snyder to begin the fourth inning tied up the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning, Iowa reclaimed the lead for good with a two-out RBI single by Adduci, scoring Dixon Machado after he led off the inning with a single.

Offensively, Adduci and Happ paced the bats with two hits apiece.

On the pitching side, Colin Rea (W, 7-1) got the victory on the mound, giving up just two runs (one earned) on four hits through five innings.

To secure the victory for Rea, the I-Cubs bullpen shut out the Grizzlies through the final four frames, giving up just one hit and allowing only two total baserunners. Four Iowa pitchers -- Tony Barnette, Dillon Maples, Randy Rosario and Rowan Wick -- each tossed a scoreless inning.

For Wick, the save was his third in as many opportunities this season. He has not given up an earned run in his last five outings.

The win for the I-Cubs was their first at Chukchansi Park since August 15, 2016.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- By earning the victory on the mound, Colin Rea is now tied for second in the PCL with 7 wins.

- With a perfect inning in relief, Tony Barnette has not allowed a run and just two total baserunners in six appearances with the I-Cubs during this MLB Rehab.

- Jim Adduci extended his hitting streak to 11 games and is hitting .405 (17-for-42) with four homers and 15 runs batted in during that stretch.

The I-Cubs will try for the series victory against the Grizzlies in the finale of a three-game at Chukchansi Park on Friday night at 9:05 p.m. CT. Follow the team on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

