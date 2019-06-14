Howard's walk-off hit helps River Cats win fourth in a row

West Sacramento, Calif. - For the second straight night the Sacramento River Cats (35-31) came from behind to defeat the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers (32-35), this time thanks to a big night from second baseman Ryan Howard. The 5-4 extra-inning walk-off was the River Cats' fourth straight victory.

After falling behind by three early, Howard got Sacramento on the board with a solo shot in the third inning. The River Cats would then tie the game at three with back-to-back jacks to lead off the sixth inning from Mike Gerber and Henry Ramos.

Omaha took the lead back briefly before Sacramento tied the game again in the eighth inning. Then, in the bottom of the 11th inning, with catcher Aramis Garcia on second as the automatic runner, Howard came through again with an RBI-single to center to break the 4-4 tie.

The Sacramento River Cats will go for the series sweep Friday night as lefty Ty Blach (2-3, 5.40) takes the mound. Omaha will go with right-hander Josh Staumont (0-3, 2.48). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The River Cats hit back-to-back homers for the seventh time this season as Mike Gerber and Henry Ramos each went yard in the sixth. Last season the River Cats went back-to-back just six times.

- The River Cats improve to 5-4 this season in extra-inning games. The River Cats were 4-3 overall in extra frames in 2018.

