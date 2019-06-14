Widener Strong for Aces in Texas Standoff

Rock Round, Texas - Reno and Round Rock both rank in the top five for runs scored in the Pacific Coast League this season but on this night, it was about pitching during the Aces 16-3 victory over the Express. Right-hander Taylor Widener turned in his best start of the season tossing six innings while surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. The Aces got ahead early with two runs in the first inning thanks to RBIs from Domingo Leyba and Travis Snider. Matt Szczur, Wyatt Mathisen (2-run), Jake Lamb (2-run), and John Ryan Murphy (3-run) would all homer in the game. It was a 3-2 game heading to the seventh however a two-run seventh, a seven-run eighth and four-run ninth would truly seal the contest for Reno. Yasmany Tomas was the only starting Ace not to record an RBI in the game. Round Rock would score all three of their runs on solo home runs from Chas McCormick, Jamie Ritchie, and A.J. Reed. Reno will face San Antonio for the first time in franchise history tomorrow night with Braden Shipley slated to take the ball at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Top Performers - Reno

Wyatt Mathisen (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

Matt Szczur (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 4 R)

Taylor Widener (W, 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 9 K)

Top Performers - Round Rock

Chas McCormick (1-for-4, HR)

A.J. Reed (1-for-3, HR)

Jose Urquidy (6.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 8 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday June 15 San Antonio Missions RHP Braden Shipley vs. RHP Bubba Derby 5:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Big League Rehab: Jake Lamb played in his fifth game for the Reno Aces while on Major League rehab assignment tonight against Round Rock. Lamb was 1-for-4 with a two-run HR while DHing for the Biggest Little City. It was his first homer for Reno since 8/2/14 @ El Paso. The Express had some Major League fire power of their own tonight. 6x All-Star, 2017 AL MVP, and World Series Champion Jose Altuve played second base and batted third for Round Rock. The Astros' infielder was 0-for-4 with two K's against the Aces pitching staff but made a nice diving play in the fifth to rob Abraham Almonte of a single. Astros' pitcher Collin McHugh also appeared for the Express allowing a two-run home run to Wyatt Mathisen in the seventh inning. McHugh recorded two outs and faced four hitters.

Quality Widener: Taylor Widener turned in his first quality start of the season tonight against Round Rock throwing six innings allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. It is the first time Widener has reached the sixth inning in 2019 and his first quality start since August 26, 2018 while pitching for Double-A Jackson. He earned a loss that day against the Birmingham Barons going six innings while giving up two earned runs. The Barons won 2-0.

Off to San Antonio: The Aces will face the San Antonio Missions for the first time in franchise history tomorrow night. San Antonio joined the Pacific Coast League this season from Double-A and is the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate. Since joining the league, San Antonio is one of three teams with 40 wins and sits in first place in the American Southern Conference.

