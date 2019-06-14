'Cats Walk off with 5-4 Win over Chasers

June 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha shortstop Jecksson Flores mashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in three hits while center fielder Bubba Starling extended his hit streak to ten games, however Sacramento second baseman Ryan Howard drove in three runs, including the game-winning run-scoring single in the eleventh inning of the River Cats' 5-4 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Raley Field.

Flores went deep in the second with a three-run shot, his second of the year, to push Omaha ahead 3-0. Howard one inning later would then leave the yard with a solo blast to cut the defecit to two. Sacramento CF Mike Gerber and DH Henry Ramos then crushed back-to-back jacks in the sixth to even the contest.

The two teams would then swap tallies, including an RBI single from Storm Chasers RF Brett Phillips to plate Flores, to force extra innings. Howard ended the tilt with an RBI single to center on the first pitch of the bottom of the eleventh.

Flores (3-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) posted a game-high three hits, with Phillips (2-5, RBI) adding a mutli-hit effort as well, as all nine Omaha batters recorded at least one knock. Howard (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) was joined by Gerber (2-5, R, HR, RBI) and 3B Zach Green (2-4, R, 2 2B) in tallying two hits apiece for Sacramento.

River Cats southpaw Tyler Rogers (2.0 IP, BB, 2 K) tossed the final two scoreless innings to earn the win in support of starter Yoanys Quiala 's (6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) quality outing. Omaha lefty Richard Lovelady (0.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to complete their three-game set on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05pm CT. RHP Josh Staumont is anticipated to get the nod for Omaha, while LHP Ty Blach is expected to toe the rubber for Sacramento.

Following their seven-game West Coast road trip, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Thursday, June 20 to start a four-game homestand versus the San Antonio Missions. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05pm CT.

